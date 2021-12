It’s not just houses that are being snapped up in Texas for high prices. Investors are also buying huge swaths of rural land, which is surprising even the experts. Charles Gilliland, an economist at Texas A&M’s real estate center says the land sales are fueled by Covid. People want to get out of the big cities. Realtors don’t have much land left, and what is on the market is up 30-percent over last year.