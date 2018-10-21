Rural Transportation Summit 2018

The deadline is drawing near! Please make plans to join us for the Third Annual Rural Transportation Summit as we work together in identifying transportation needs for our region. We will hear from TxDOT Chief Engineer Bill Hale, our Keynote Speaker, along with Linda Harper-Brown with TEX-21 and a host of other special invited guests. Tickets to this invitation-only event are $25 & include a catered lunch. Please RSVP using the attached form; payments may be made at the door. Feel free to pass along this invitation to join the discussion. We value your input & look forward to seeing you there!