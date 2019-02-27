Rush On Garth Stuff In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Jordan Davis tells Songwriters Universe that he loves Mardi Gras and New Orleans. “Yeah, I’ve always loved New Orleans and I think there’s a quote out there that says, ‘Every time I leave New Orleans, it’s really hard.’ Even now for me and my wife, it’s our favorite place to visit. It’s always the day you leave from a trip to New Orleans, that you’re always kind of depressed. I think that there’s just an energy in that city that I haven’t found anywhere else yet.”

Carrie Underwood tells Self magazine that being a mother makes for some good exercise. “Playing with a toddler is its own form of cardio. We try to be active as much as we can. There’s a little mini park in our subdivision, so I’ll take the kids to that and try to get in some pull-ups or some steps. There’s a bench, so I can do some tri-cep dips.”

One Country claims Carrie Underwood’s son, Isaiah, dropped the puck before a recent Predators-Oilers hockey game. Isaiah was wearing a Preds jersey.

Riley Green tells Cowboys & Indians magazine that his songs are inspired by his humble beginnings. “I’m really close to my family. I’m from Alabama and kind of proud of my little area that I’m from down there, the small town I grew up in. A lot of that comes out in my writing. It’s one of those things where prior to coming to Nashville and co-writing, it was just something that happened — or every day, just riding down the road, maybe I’d think of something. I didn’t really write with much of a purpose … I was never writing, thinking I’d have this on the radio [or] thinking that I’d sign a record deal. I just wrote songs that I thought people who would come to my shows would like.”

Michael Ray tells Entertainment Focus that his latest CD, “Amos,” is named after his grandfather. “I wanted my story to be told more. I wanted people to know the struggles, my past, my upbringing and what got me into country music, which is why I titled it Amos after my grandfather. He taught my whole family how to play the guitar and threw our family band together. I believe that my musical journey … was planted back in the early 1970s when my dad was learning guitar from my grandfather.”

Brett Young tells CMT that he is happy that his success came later in life. “I think the timing for what I’m doing is perfect. It’s easy to look back and say, ‘What if I came to Nashville sooner? What if I had been pursuing music instead of baseball at age 22?’ I don’t think country music was in a place where my music would have worked yet. I just think it all happens for a reason, and I also think I maybe wouldn’t have handled having a little bit of success really well in my early 20s. Whereas now, it’s all about taking it seriously and longevity and wanting to really take care of the music, the songs and the lyrics and be here for a while. Yeah, it started late for me, but I think it’s because it was supposed to.”

Scotty McCreery tells Las Vegas Magazine that he enjoys golfing on tour. “I do try to at least play golf a lot of the days when I’m on the road. You find out where one of the nice course is at for different shows we’re playing … handicap-wise, I’m like a seven to a 12, pretty much. Depends on the day.”

Fans crashed Garth Brooks’ Talk Shop Live site last night because they wanted to get his new Legacy vinyl collection. Orders for the five-album, the seven-disc set can be filled starting Thursday night at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.