Rusk County Deputies Catch Burglar In The Act

Rusk County Deputies responded to a call of a burglary in progress early Monday morning and heard a woman inside the home screaming. Deputies forced their way inside and captured Christopher Lee Heard. He had broken into the house and beaten the woman with a cooking pan. He was charged with burglary with intent to commit aggravated assault and is in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Los agentes del condado de Rusk respondieron a una llamada de un robo en progreso el lunes por la mañana temprano y escucharon a una mujer dentro de la casa gritando. Los agentes entraron por la fuerza y capturaron a Christopher Lee Heard. Había irrumpido en la casa y golpeado a la mujer con una sartén. Fue acusado de robo con intención de cometer asalto agravado y está en la cárcel con una fianza de $100,000.