The SAFE-T Crisis Center, which serves domestic violence and sexual assault victims in Hopkins, Titus, Lamar, and six other counties in Northeast Texas, is raising funds to help these victims. The goal is to bring in $25,000 by Sunday, November 19. You can help by going online to a popcorn shop filled with popcorn goodness. SAFE-T will receive 50% off each purchase. https://popup.doublegood.com/s/5ig321so