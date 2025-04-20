The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save about $2.3 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, which was approved by the Texas Legislature in 2015.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase.

These include: Household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced less than $75; hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300; and portable generators priced less than $3,000.

For purchases made online, note that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price.

If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable.

Consider these charges when determining whether an item can be purchased tax free during the holiday.

For example, if you purchase an emergency ladder online for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, the total sales price is $309.

Because the total sales price of the emergency ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.

Purchases that do not qualify include: Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles; camping stoves and camping supplies; chainsaws; plywood; extension ladders and stepladders; and tents.

A complete list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax free can be found on the Comptroller’s website, https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-1017.php.