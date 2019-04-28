Morrell banner
Sales Tax Holiday For Emergency Supplies

5 hours ago

 

Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies started last Saturday and ends today (Apr 29). Texans can purchase individual items tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75;
hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and
portable generators priced at less than $3,000.
The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save more than $1.6 million in state and local sales taxes during the 2019 sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.

