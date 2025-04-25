Sales Tax Holiday For Emergency Weather Equipment

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can purchase certain items tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, which begins at 12:01 am tonight and ends at midnight on Monday, April 28. There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include Household batteries, fuel containers, and flashlights priced under $75; hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced under $300; and portable generators priced under $3,000.