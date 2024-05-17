Sales Tax Holidays For Water-Efficient And ENERGY STAR® Products Set For May 25-27

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds families and businesses that they can save on purchasing specific products during the state’s Water-Efficient Products and ENERGY STAR® sales tax holidays.

Enacted by the Texas Legislature, these tax holidays are scheduled for Saturday, May 25, through Monday, May 27. The Texas Comptroller’s office anticipates that shoppers could collectively save a staggering $15 million in state and local sales tax, offering significant financial relief.

“If you have lived through a Texas summer, you know that triple-digit temperatures, outdated water systems, and inefficient appliances can put a strain on our water supplies and power grids,” Hegar said. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills — while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”

It is the ninth year for the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday. Products displaying a WaterSense® label or logo can be purchased tax-free for personal or business use. These include showerheads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals, and landscape irrigation controls.

The sales tax holiday also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors. Items qualifying for the exemption include soaker or drip-irrigation hoses, moisture controls for sprinkler or irrigation systems, mulch, and plants, trees, and grasses. These items can be purchased tax-free for residential use only.

There’s no limit to the number of water-efficient or water-conserving products you can purchase tax-free. For more information on the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday, visit the Comptroller’s website.

During the ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday, certain energy-efficient products displaying the ENERGY STAR logo can be purchased tax-free, including air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less, refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less, ceiling fans, fluorescent light bulbs, dishwashers, dehumidifiers, and clothes washers.

For comprehensive information about the ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday, including a list of eligible products and their energy-saving benefits, please visit the Comptroller’s website.

Estimated annual energy and water savings for eligible products are listed below.