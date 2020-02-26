" /> Saltillo Lions – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
Saltillo Lions – Sports

8 hours ago

Girls’ Regional Quarter Final Saltillo vs Slidell

 

Slidell 9 6 6 9 6 4 3 43 3OT
Saltillo 11 5 7 7 6 4 11 51  

 

Scoring: Jocelyn Ochoa 19, Chandler Bain 9, Anna Reeder 8, Kristina Wade 6, Brittney Peeples 6, Maddy Smith 2, and Julianna Giles 1

31-7 Record

Next Action:  Regional Tournament at Mansfield Legacy High School

 

Friday, Feb. 28

5:00 pm Eula vs. Saltillo

7:00 pm Lipan vs. Dodd City

 

Saturday, Feb. 29

2:00 pm Final

Very exciting game for the fans!!! We gave up to many easy buckets in the OT’s. But, we hung in there, played physical, and do the little things right in the 3rd overtime for the win. Slidell played extremely hard and are well-coached

