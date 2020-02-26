Saltillo Lions – Sports

Girls’ Regional Quarter Final Saltillo vs Slidell
|Slidell
|9
|6
|6
|9
|6
|4
|3
|43
|3OT
|Saltillo
|11
|5
|7
|7
|6
|4
|11
|51
Scoring: Jocelyn Ochoa 19, Chandler Bain 9, Anna Reeder 8, Kristina Wade 6, Brittney Peeples 6, Maddy Smith 2, and Julianna Giles 1
31-7 Record
Next Action: Regional Tournament at Mansfield Legacy High School
Friday, Feb. 28
5:00 pm Eula vs. Saltillo
7:00 pm Lipan vs. Dodd City
Saturday, Feb. 29
2:00 pm Final
Very exciting game for the fans!!! We gave up to many easy buckets in the OT’s. But, we hung in there, played physical, and do the little things right in the 3rd overtime for the win. Slidell played extremely hard and are well-coached