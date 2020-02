Saltillo 24 20 12 15 71 Union Hill 11 11 20 7 49

Scoring: Chris Boekhorst 29, Andrew Redburn 27, Gunner Tarver 8, Coy Collins 3, Dillon Beadle 3, Colby McCoy 2

FT’s: 6-9 66%

Record: 29-4

District Record: 10-0

Next Game: Friday, February 21st at Tenaha vs. Linden-Kildare at 1:30 pm