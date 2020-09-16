Saltillo – Sports

Hallsville Cross Country Hallsville TX

Boys Team Results in Heat 2

1 Lufkin 37

2 Mt. Pleasant 76

3 Eustace 81

4 Spring Hill 99

5 Saltillo 116

6 Hallsville 148

7 Nacogdoches 160

8 Sulphur Springs 200

Saltillo Boys Individual Results Heat 2

Garrett Tarver 2nd 16:53

Gunner Tarver 10th 18:06

Coy Collins 18th 18:34

Christian Trejo 40th 19:36

Kolton McGill 56th 20:32

Andrew Redburn 59th 20:45

David Whitworth 76th 22:25

(girls ran 3.1)

Girls Team Results in Heat 2

1 Lufkin 54

2 Sulphur Springs 61

3 Nacogdoches 91

4 Hallsville 106

5 Eustace 107

6 Saltillo 119

7 Springhill 123

Girls Individual Results Heat 2

Kristina Wade 18th 23:40

Cali Morris 24th 24:17

Brianna Tawil 27th 24:40

Reagan Speir 31st 24:44

Yadhira Alonso 36th 25:02

Mason Pipkin 44th 27:12

It was a great meet for us to run. Real good competition–it made us better today. Our times will get better. Proud of the girls–running a 3.1 race. We haven’t trained for that distance. However, they performed well.

The next Meet is Sept. 26 against DeKalb.