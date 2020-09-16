" /> Saltillo – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
Saltillo – Sports

2 hours ago

Hallsville Cross Country Hallsville TX

Boys Team Results in Heat 2

1 Lufkin 37
2 Mt. Pleasant 76
3 Eustace 81
4 Spring Hill 99
5 Saltillo 116
6 Hallsville 148
7 Nacogdoches 160
8 Sulphur Springs 200

Saltillo Boys Individual Results Heat 2

Garrett Tarver 2nd 16:53
Gunner Tarver 10th 18:06
Coy Collins 18th 18:34
Christian Trejo 40th 19:36
Kolton McGill 56th 20:32
Andrew Redburn 59th 20:45
David Whitworth 76th 22:25

(girls ran 3.1)
Girls Team Results in Heat 2

1 Lufkin 54
2 Sulphur Springs 61
3 Nacogdoches 91
4 Hallsville 106
5 Eustace 107
6 Saltillo 119
7 Springhill 123

Girls Individual Results Heat 2

Kristina Wade 18th 23:40
Cali Morris 24th 24:17
Brianna Tawil 27th 24:40
Reagan Speir 31st 24:44
Yadhira Alonso 36th 25:02
Mason Pipkin 44th 27:12

It was a great meet for us to run. Real good competition–it made us better today. Our times will get better. Proud of the girls–running a 3.1 race. We haven’t trained for that distance. However, they performed well.

The next Meet is Sept. 26 against DeKalb.

