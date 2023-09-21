Salvation Army of Paris Angel Tree Sign Up

Each year, in hundreds of cities across the United States, The Salvation Army provides Christmas assistance to families in need through the Angel Tree program. Registration for the 2023 Salvation Army Angel Tree program in Paris and Lamar County will take place at The Salvation Army, 350 W Kaufman, Paris TX, Monday-Fridays, 1:00 PM-2:45 PM.

The Angel Tree program provides opportunities for generous donors, families and businesses to purchase and personalize a gift for local children in need. Angel Trees are typically set up at shopping centers and malls. In addition, corporations and local businesses may choose to decorate a Christmas tree at their location with Angels for employees and customers to adopt. After an Angel is chosen and gifts are purchased, the items are returned to The Salvation Army to be distributed in time for Christmas.

Angel Tree registration will take place October 2-27, 2023 Monday-Friday. Families should register at The Salvation Army on 350 W Kaufman between the hours of 1:00 PM-2:45 PM. Applicants will be checked-in, and staff will ensure all necessary documentation is present before beginning the application process.

Applicants will need to bring the following items to register:

One form of Identification – Driving License or Passport

Proof of income/Expenses for the last 30 days

Custody documentation (if not listed on birth certificate)

Verification of Government Assistance (if receiving SNAP, Medicaid, etc.)

Birth certificates for children 12 years old and younger

Only a parent or legal guardian may register a child.

Applications will only be done in person this year, and there will not be an online application.

Along with the iconic Red Kettle Campaign, the Angel Tree is one of The Salvation Army’s most familiar Christmas efforts. The Angel Tree was created in 1979 in Lynchburg, VA when Majors Charles and Shirley White ran the program at a local shopping mall to provide clothing and toys for children at Christmastime.

The name was given because the Whites identified the wishes of local children by writing their gift needs on Hallmark greeting cards that featured pictures of angels. They placed the cards on a Christmas tree at the mall to allow shoppers to select children to help. Thanks to the Whites, who were assigned by The Salvation Army to Lynchburg, VA at the time, more than 700 children had a brighter Christmas that first year.

“The Angel Tree is one of The Salvation Army’s best supported programs, and in 2022, made it possible for more than 1,000children in Paris and Lamar County to open gifts on Christmas morning,” said Major Jennifer Chisholm, Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army in Paris. “We are grateful for this very special ministry and for the generous donors who will work alongside The Salvation Army this Christmas.”

For more information about registering your children for The Salvation Army Angel Tree please call 903-784-7548. Secure donations can be made online at www.salvationarmytexas.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.