The Paris Salvation Army is hosting a Stuff the Bus campaign Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the entrance to the Walmart in Paris. The goal is to collect school supplies for needy children in the community. The supplies will be distributed to the children about a week before school starts. To register for the supplies, parents should stop by the Salvation Army at 350 West Kaufman Street. For those who miss the three – day drive, donations can still be made to the Salvation Army.