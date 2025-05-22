Salvation Army-United Way County Resource Fair Friday

The Salvation Army of Paris and the United Way of Lamar County are partnering to host a Lamar County Resource Fair tomorrow from 10:00 am until Noon at the Salvation Army gym, 350 W. Kaufman Street. It is free and open to everyone. Participants can visit with Lamar County non-profits and learn about all the resources, programs, and services available in our area. The Credit Union of Texas Food Truck will also offer free hot dogs. Agencies represented will have numerous free giveaways.

El Ejército de Salvación de Paris y United Way del Condado de Lamar se están asociando para organizar una Feria de Recursos del Condado de Lamar mañana desde las 10:00 am hasta el mediodía en el gimnasio del Ejército de Salvación, 350 W. Kaufman Street. Es gratuito y está abierto a todo el mundo. Los participantes pueden visitar las organizaciones sin fines de lucro del condado de Lamar y conocer todos los recursos, programas y servicios disponibles en nuestra área. El camión de comida de Credit Union of Texas también ofrecerá perros calientes gratis. Las agencias representadas tendrán numerosos obsequios gratuitos.