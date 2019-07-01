Sam Rayburn, Lake Fork Among The Top 10 Lakes In America

St. Lawrence, 2019 BBL

St. Lawrence River Named Best Bass Fishery In The Nation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Bassmaster Magazine has released the highly anticipated rankings of the best bass fisheries in the nation for 2019 and for the first time ever, New York’s St. Lawrence River earned the top spot.

Over the past seven years, this incredible smallmouth fishery has cracked the Top 10 in Bassmaster’s 100 Best Bass Lakes rankings two times. In both 2015 and 2018, the St. Lawrence (also known as the Upper St. Lawrence River) ranked eighth on the list. This year, though, the New York fishery would not be denied as the No. 1 bass fishing destination in the country. There are plenty of tournament results to back up this claim, but there is no need to look any further than the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops held June 19 through 21. In this event, a 26-pound, 6-ounce limit of smallmouth was weighed in. However, the most astounding statistic is that the average weight of the entire 149-team field was 20.3 pounds. The winning team from Sam Houston State University averaged 24-4 per day. The Carhartt Big Bass Award for that event was a 6-pound, 7-ounce giant. Suffice it to say, the St. Lawrence not only has big smallmouth swimming around the many islands dotting its waterscape but a lot of them.

“The St. Lawrence is not only healthy right now, but seems to be showing off,” said James Hall, editor of Bassmaster Magazine. “There have been years where a spirited internal debate was required to assign the top spot in the rankings. This year was easy after looking at the unbelievable weights being produced at the Upper St. Lawrence River. And on top of that, the scenery is stunning. If you are looking for the best angling experience in the country right now, the St. Lawrence River should be your next destination.”

Hall explained the process of creating the rankings takes more than two months. State fishery agencies across the U.S. are polled and rank the fisheries in their states based on stocking efforts, catch rates and angler access. Then, B.A.S.S. Nation conservation directors add to the potential lakes list based on the thousands of tournaments they hold across the country. And finally, the data from dozens of tournament organizations, as well as big bass programs from various states, are analyzed to create the ultimate list of the Top 100 lakes. The rankings are debated by a blue-ribbon panel of fishing industry insiders. The final result of this research and debate is Bassmaster’s 100 Best Bass Lakes rankings published in the July/August issue of the magazine.

Alabama’s Lake Guntersville took the No. 2 spot after producing several 30-plus-pound limits this spring. That said, the Big G was producing so many 20-pound limits that a 4-pound average quit turning heads. Even during tough tournaments, anglers had to catch at least 24 pounds to win. This historic fishery had been down in the rankings for several years, falling out of the Top 10 in both 2016 and 2017. It climbed to No. 9 last year and is now looking as healthy as ever.

Texas’ Sam Rayburn Reservoir slipped from No.1 last year to No. 3. Although production has slowed a little bit, this lake still produced a 40-pound limit and typically required at least 22 pounds to win a one-day event. California’s Clear Lake is in the fourth spot on the strength of the giant bass it is producing. A 16-pound largemouth was landed recently, and double-digit fish abound. Rounding out the remainder of the Top 10 lakes are Texas’ Lake Fork at fifth; Tennessee’s Chickamauga Lake at sixth; California’s New Melones Lake at seventh; Michigan’s Lake St. Clair at eighth; South Carolina’s Santee Cooper Lakes at ninth; and New York’s Lake Erie (out of Buffalo) at tenth.

The rankings identify the Top 10 lakes in the nation based on head-to-head comparisons, as well as the Top 25 lakes in four geographical regions. “We divide the nation into four regions and rank the lakes in each region to give anglers perspective on the fisheries they can most likely reach,” Hall explained.

As for bragging rights on which state has the most fisheries in the 2019 rankings, the title is shared. Both Texas and California have 10 lakes on the list. Florida has the next highest with eight lakes making the rankings.

2019 List Of Bassmaster Magazine’s 100 Best Bass Lakes

RANK FISHERY STATE Top 10 1 St. Lawrence River New York 2 Lake Guntersville Alabama 3 Sam Rayburn Reservoir Texas 4 Clear Lake California 5 Lake Fork Texas 6 Chickamauga Lake Tennessee 7 New Melones Lake California 8 Lake St. Clair Michigan 9 Santee Cooper Lakes South Carolina 10 Lake Erie New York Northeast 1 St. Lawrence River New York 2 Lake St. Clair Michigan 3 Lake Erie New York 4 Lake Erie Ohio 5 Burt/Mullett lakes Michigan 6 Lake Champlain New York/Vermont 7 Bays de Noc Michigan 8 Saginaw Bay Michigan 9 Lake Charlevoix Michigan 10 Grand Traverse Bay Michigan 11 Potomac River West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland 12 Oneida Lake New York 13 Cayuga Lake New York 14 Presque Isle Bay Pennsylvania 15 Upper Chesapeake Bay Maryland 16 Smith Mountain Lake Virginia 17 Webber Pond Maine 18 Green River Lake Kentucky 19 Lake Cumberland Kentucky 20 China Lake Maine 21 Great Pond Maine 22 Candlewood Lake Connecticut 23 Chautauqua Lake New York 24 Lake Winnipesaukee New Hampshire 25 Kentucky Lake Kentucky/Tennessee Western 1 Clear Lake California 2 New Melones Lake California 3 Lake Perris California 4 Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta California 5 Diamond Valley Lake California 6 Don Pedro Reservoir California 7 Lake Berryessa California 8 Lake Coeur d’Alene Idaho 9 Shasta Lake California 10 Lake Havasu Arizona/California 11 Roosevelt Lake Arizona 12 Lower Colorado River Arizona/California 13 Alamo Lake Arizona 14 Potholes Reservoir Washington 15 Lake Washington Washington 16 Brownlee Reservoir Idaho/Oregon 17 Sand Hollow Reservoir Utah 18 Elephant Butte Reservoir New Mexico 19 Lake Mohave Nevada/Arizona 20 C.J. Strike Reservoir Idaho 21 Siltcoos Lake Oregon 22 Owyhee Reservoir Oregon 23 Lake Pleasant Arizona 24 Lake Mead Nevada/Arizona 25 Columbia River Oregon/Washington Central 1 Sam Rayburn Reservoir Texas 2 Lake Fork Texas 3 Sturgeon Bay Wisconsin 4 Toledo Bend Texas/Louisiana 5 Mille Lacs Lake Minnesota 6 Lake Falcon Texas 7 Lake Conroe Texas 8 Lake Minnentonka Minnesota 9 Caddo Lake Texas/Louisiana 10 Table Rock Lake Missouri 11 Lake Lyndon B. Johnson Texas 12 Millwood Lake Arkansas 13 Caney Creek Reservoir Louisiana 14 Lake Dardanelle Arkansas 15 Lake Ray Roberts Texas 16 Lake Texoma Texas/Oklahoma 17 Lake Ouachita Arkansas 18 Lake of the Ozarks Missouri 19 Lake O’ the Pines Texas 20 Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees Oklahoma 21 Lake Columbia Arkansas 22 Bull Shoals Lake Arkansas 23 Lake Wanahoo Nebraska 24 La Cygne Reservoir Kansas 25 Newton Lake Illinois Southeast 1 Lake Guntersville Alabama 2 Chickamauga Lake Tennessee 3 Santee Cooper Lakes South Carolina 4 St. Johns River Florida 5 Lake Seminole Florida/Georgia 6 Pickwick Lake Alabama/Mississippi/Tennessee 7 Jordan Lake North Carolina 8 Rodman Reservoir Florida 9 Lake Murray South Carolina 10 Falls Lake North Carolina 11 Lake Tohopekaliga Florida 12 Shearon Harris North Carolina 13 Lake Eufalua Alabama 14 Lake Istokpoga Florida 15 Watts Bar Reservoir Tennessee 16 Stick Marsh/Farm 13 Florida 17 Lake Wateree South Carolina 18 Lake Okeechobee Florida 19 Wheeler Lake Alabama 20 Cherokee Lake Tennessee 21 Clarks Hill Lake Georgia/South Carolina 22 Lake Jordan Alabama 23 Fellsmere Reservoir Florida 24 Roanoke River North Carolina 25 Lake Lanier Georgia

