St. Nicholas is coming to the Maxey House to spend an evening with all his special friends on Thursday, December 19, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Children will make Christmas-themed crafts and listen to ‘The Night Before Christmas,’ while waiting for St. Nicholas to arrive. After St. Nicholas arrives, children will be able to visit and have milk and cookies with him. Parents and guardians are invited to bring their cameras for photos. The cost for the event is $5 cash only per child.