Saputo Employees Make Major Donation to Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center

The Employees of Saputo made a $ 1,000.00 donation to the Building Fund for a NEW SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER. This brings the total donations to: $ 39,508.71

If you would like to see the Senior Citizens of Hopkins County get a much needed NEW SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER you can send your donation to:

Karon Weatherman Senior Citizens Center 150 Martin Luther King Blvd Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482. Make sure you mark your donation for the Building Fund.

Your donation is Tax Deductible

Every dollar donated gets senior citizens closer to having a new building.