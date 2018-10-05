Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Morrell banner
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header

Saputo Employees Make Major Donation to Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center

2 hours ago

 

 

The Employees of Saputo made a $ 1,000.00 donation to the Building Fund for a NEW SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER.  This brings the total donations to: $ 39,508.71
If you would  like to see the Senior Citizens of Hopkins County get a much needed NEW SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER you can send your donation to:
Karon Weatherman Senior Citizens Center 150 Martin Luther King Blvd Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482.  Make sure you mark your donation for the Building Fund.
Your donation is Tax Deductible
Every dollar donated gets senior citizens closer to having a new building.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     