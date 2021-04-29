Saturday, April 30 Last Day of Vaccines at Love Civic Center in Paris

From Paris – Lamar County Health District
April 30th is the last Clinic at the Love Civic Center. We are open 7am until 1pm. We will have Moderna 1st and 2nd doses, as well as Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccinations available. Walk-ins are welcome! Or you can schedule your appointment at https://paristexas.gov/covidvaccinelist
Saturday, April 30 will be giving our 20,000th vaccine dose in Lamar County and surrounding area. Thanks to everyone who has made our Vaccine Hub a success. Vaccinations will continue weekly for the next several months, but the location, date and times will vary. Please follow the City of Paris and Paris Lamar County Health District Facebook pages for more info…..