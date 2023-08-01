Save Big at the 2023 State Fair of Texas

DALLAS – August 1, 2023 – There are endless ways for you to save throughout the run of the 2023 State Fair of Texas, with a wide variety of discounts. One of the best ways to save is by purchasing a State Fair of Texas Season Pass. Experiencing everything at the State Fair in one day is nearly impossible – but we have the perfect solution. 2023 Season Passes are now available to purchase online at BigTex.com/Tickets for only $50 , which includes 24-day admission as well as a variety of special VIP benefits. A season pass is just one of many ways to save big this year – fairgoers can get the best value for their ticket by attending the State Fair of Texas on a weekday for only $15. Not to mention, we offer several different ways to receive our best discount opportunity of just $5 admission! It’s also time to dig up those old Food and Midway coupons from past Fairs! As of 2023, fairgoers may use coupons for not only food and rides but now ALSO for games! Coupons can be purchased online in advance or at booths inside the Fair. 2023 Season Pass – Enjoy all 24 days of the State Fair for one low price 24-day admission to the 2023 State Fair of Texas for only $50. One FREE single-day bring-a-friend ticket (valid Monday-Friday only.) Access to all FREE headlining concerts on the Chevrolet Main Stage and 24 days of live music throughout the ground. FREE State Fair reusable bag (available to the first 5,000 season pass holders to redeem.) Buy one bucket, get one bucket FREE at the Ring Toss game. One 10% OFF coupon on State Fair gear at official merchandise stores located on the fairgrounds. $5 OFF coupon when you purchase a 2023 State Fair Cookbook. Season passes are available for purchase online at BigTex.com/Tickets or at the gate.

Premium One-day Admission – Valid any day of the State Fair. Choose the day you want to attend! ​ One-day admission for any date of your choosing for only $24 . Our most flexible ticket option is available for purchase exclusively online at BigTex.com/Tickets. Two and four-pack combos for premium tickets with Food and Midway coupons are also available, starting at less than $100! Head to BigTex.com/Tickets for more information.

Save BIG Monday through Thursday – Enjoy all the fun of the Fair at a discounted price on weekdays! Adult daily one-day admission tickets are available for only $15. Senior and child daily one-day admission tickets are available for only $10. Tickets may be purchased online or at the gate. Tickets are only valid for a pre-selected date.

Opening Day – Friday, September 29 Bring two jars of peanut butter to donate to the North Texas Food Bank for a special promotion and receive $10 admission at the gate.

Dr Pepper Value Days – Every Tuesday and Thursday of the Fair Purchase your admission ticket online for a reduced price of only $10 on Dr Pepper Value Days. Fairgoers must be a Big Tex Insider to receive the promotion code, sign up now at BigTex.com/Insider.

North Texas Food Bank, Feed the Need – Every Wednesday of the Fair Visitors have the best discount opportunity to save big AND give back to the community. By bringing five canned food items , fairgoers will receive admission for only $5 . All canned donations go to the North Texas Food Bank, which helps feed members of the community. In 2022, more than 280,000 pounds of food were donated through this program, equating to 233,333 meals that North Texas Food Bank provided to the community. Don’t forget, every Wednesday morning at the Fair is Sensory-Friendly – learn more at BigTex.com.

Senior Day – Every Thursday of the Fair Every Thursday, Senior citizens 60 years and older receive admission to the Fair for only $5.

ANY day of the Fair On ANY night of the week , visitors receive reduced general admission after 5 p.m. Everyone is a kid at night at the Fair! No matter your age, all guests pay the child price after 5 p.m. Discount coupons are available at participating McDonald’s locations throughout North Texas on tray liners and inside their meal bags. With this coupon, any fairgoer can save $5 off on weekdays (Monday-Friday) and $7 off on weekends (Saturday-Sunday.) Military Appreciation Day presented by Chevrolet– all active military, retired military, and veterans save $5 off on weekdays (Monday-Friday) and $7 off on weekends (Saturday-Sunday) when they present valid documentation of military service at the gate or online. Spouses of service men and women with a valid Military Spouse ID and accompanying children under the age of 18 also receive discounted admission. * The State Fair would like to thank our country’s first responders by honoring our various active and retired public law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, and other emergency services agencies. All first responders can save $5 off on weekdays (Monday-Friday) and $7 off on weekends (Saturday-Sunday) when they present a valid badge or ID card from their department or organization at the gate or online. Spouses of first responders and accompanying children under the age of 18 also receive discounted admission. *

Discounts extend to the Midway for 4-Coupon Tuesdays. Most rides on the Midway are 4 coupons, with Kiddie rides discounted to 3 coupons on Tuesdays. Excludes the Thrillway and the Texas Star Ferris Wheel. Thrifty Thursday Discounted Food Program presented by T-Mobile– Every Thursday of the Fair, guests can save while snacking, as participating food vendors offer one of their signature menu items at a reduced price, ranging from mini versions to regular-size items. Priced from $15-$25, adult daily one-day admission to the Fair has never been more affordable! Your ticket includes access to more than 200 daily shows, concerts, activities, and exhibits, all at no extra cost. The Fair offers $10-$18 daily one-day admission for children ages 3 to 12 and seniors ages 60 and older, with free admission for children ages two and younger. Parking prices remain the same for 2023, starting at just $20. The 2023 exposition, themed “Explore the Midway,” runs September 29 through October 22 in Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information. 2023 State Fair of Texas Admission & Discounts Summary