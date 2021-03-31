" /> “Save Our Seniors” Continues – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Mid America Pet Food Header

“Save Our Seniors” Continues

5 hours ago

The Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Military Department have announced 35 counties participating in the fifth week of the Save Our Seniors COVID-19 vaccine initiative. Northeast Texas counties included in the program are Hopkins, Morris, Rains and Cass. As part of the Save Our Seniors program, state emergency management and military department work alongside local jurisdictions to set up central drive-through vaccine clinics in each community or administer directly to homebound seniors.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     