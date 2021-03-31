“Save Our Seniors” Continues

The Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Military Department have announced 35 counties participating in the fifth week of the Save Our Seniors COVID-19 vaccine initiative. Northeast Texas counties included in the program are Hopkins, Morris, Rains and Cass. As part of the Save Our Seniors program, state emergency management and military department work alongside local jurisdictions to set up central drive-through vaccine clinics in each community or administer directly to homebound seniors.