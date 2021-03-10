" /> Savings In Healthcare On The Way – EastTexasRadio.com
6 hours ago

Several million people stand to save hundreds of dollars in health insurance costs, or more, under the Democratic coronavirus relief legislation on track to pass Congress. The winners include those covered by “Obamacare” or just now signing up, self-employed people who buy their insurance and don’t currently get federal help, laid-off workers struggling to retain employer coverage, and most anyone collecting unemployment. Also, potentially many more could benefit if about a dozen states accept a Medicaid deal in the legislation.

