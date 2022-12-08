Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Roper & White
Young Title Company Header
cypress basin hospice
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header

SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center In Paris Closing

The U.S. Small Business Administration will be closing its Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Paris  on Dec. 15.The center is for applicants to receive one-on-one assistance with disaster relief. People who have been denied on their application can ask for reconsideration on their disaster loans.The deadline to apply for physical damage loans is January 17th and for the Economic Injury Disaster Loans is August 16th. Call (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     