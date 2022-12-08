SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center In Paris Closing

The U.S. Small Business Administration will be closing its Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Paris on Dec. 15.The center is for applicants to receive one-on-one assistance with disaster relief. People who have been denied on their application can ask for reconsideration on their disaster loans.The deadline to apply for physical damage loans is January 17th and for the Economic Injury Disaster Loans is August 16th. Call (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.