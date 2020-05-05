" /> SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans Available to Texas Small Businesses – EastTexasRadio.com
SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans Available to Texas Small Businesses

2 hours ago

 

Small non-farm businesses in the following counties are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S.  Small Business Administration. These loans offset economic losses because
of reduced revenues caused by adverse weather conditions that occurred in several counties in Texas.  One declaration includes NE Texas and SE Oklahoma. Primary counties are Delta and Grayson. Neighboring Counties are  Collin, Cooke, Denton, Fannin, Franklin, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar and Red River in Texas; and Bryan, Love and Marshall in Oklahoma. The weather

