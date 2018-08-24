SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans Available to Texas Small Businesses

SBA Disaster News Release
Small nonfarm businesses in 102 Texas counties and a
neighboring county in Oklahoma are now eligible to apply for low‑interest
federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration,
announced Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations
Center-West. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues
caused by drought in the following primary counties that began June 19,
2018.
Primary Texas counties: Blanco, Brown, Burnet, Camp, Coleman, Collin,
Comanche, Concho, Cooke, Crockett, Delta, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Franklin,
Gregg, Hamilton, Hopkins, Irion, Jack, Kendall, Kimble, Lampasas, Leon,
Limestone, McCulloch, Menard, Mills, Palo Pinto, Robertson, Runnels, San
Saba, Schleicher, Somervell, Sutton, Tom Green and Upshur;
Neighboring Texas counties: Anderson, Archer, Bandera, Bell, Bexar,
Bosque, Brazos, Burleson, Callahan, Clay, Coke, Comal, Coryell, Crane,
Dallas, Denton, Edwards, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Gillespie, Grayson,
Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Houston, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman,
Kerr, Lamar, Llano, Madison, Marion, Mason, McLennan, Milam, Montague,
Morris, Navarro, Nolan, Parker, Pecos, Rains, Reagan, Red River, Rockwall,
Rusk, Shackelford, Smith, Stephens, Sterling, Tarrant, Taylor, Terrell,
Titus, Travis, Upton, Val Verde, Williamson, Wise, Wood and Young;
Neighboring Oklahoma county: Love.
“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent
on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses
caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster,”
Garfield said.
Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses
engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size
may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help
meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met
had the disaster not occurred.
“Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the
disaster only and not on any actual property damage. These loans have an
interest rate of 3.61 percent for businesses and 2.5 percent for private
nonprofit organizations, a maximum term of 30 years and are available to
small businesses and most private nonprofits without the financial ability
to offset the adverse impact without hardship,” Garfield said.
By law, SBA makes Economic Injury Disaster Loans available when the U.S.
Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The Secretary
declared this disaster on Aug. 20, 2018.
Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for
SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm
Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made
available by the Secretary’s declaration. However, nurseries are eligible
for SBA disaster assistance in drought disasters.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance
information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or
email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster
assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard‑of‑hearing may call
(800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small
Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925
Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The deadline to apply for economic injury is April 22, 2019.