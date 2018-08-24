SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans Available to Texas Small Businesses

SBA Disaster News Release

Small nonfarm businesses in 102 Texas counties and a

neighboring county in Oklahoma are now eligible to apply for low‑interest

federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration,

announced Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations

Center-West. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues

caused by drought in the following primary counties that began June 19,

2018.

Primary Texas counties: Blanco, Brown, Burnet, Camp, Coleman, Collin,

Comanche, Concho, Cooke, Crockett, Delta, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Franklin,

Gregg, Hamilton, Hopkins, Irion, Jack, Kendall, Kimble, Lampasas, Leon,

Limestone, McCulloch, Menard, Mills, Palo Pinto, Robertson, Runnels, San

Saba, Schleicher, Somervell, Sutton, Tom Green and Upshur;

Neighboring Texas counties: Anderson, Archer, Bandera, Bell, Bexar,

Bosque, Brazos, Burleson, Callahan, Clay, Coke, Comal, Coryell, Crane,

Dallas, Denton, Edwards, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Gillespie, Grayson,

Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Houston, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman,

Kerr, Lamar, Llano, Madison, Marion, Mason, McLennan, Milam, Montague,

Morris, Navarro, Nolan, Parker, Pecos, Rains, Reagan, Red River, Rockwall,

Rusk, Shackelford, Smith, Stephens, Sterling, Tarrant, Taylor, Terrell,

Titus, Travis, Upton, Val Verde, Williamson, Wise, Wood and Young;

Neighboring Oklahoma county: Love.

“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent

on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses

caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster,”

Garfield said.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses

engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size

may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help

meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met

had the disaster not occurred.

“Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the

disaster only and not on any actual property damage. These loans have an

interest rate of 3.61 percent for businesses and 2.5 percent for private

nonprofit organizations, a maximum term of 30 years and are available to

small businesses and most private nonprofits without the financial ability

to offset the adverse impact without hardship,” Garfield said.

By law, SBA makes Economic Injury Disaster Loans available when the U.S.

Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The Secretary

declared this disaster on Aug. 20, 2018.

Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for

SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm

Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made

available by the Secretary’s declaration. However, nurseries are eligible

for SBA disaster assistance in drought disasters.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance

information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or

email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster

assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard‑of‑hearing may call

(800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small

Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925

Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to apply for economic injury is April 22, 2019.