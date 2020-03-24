SBA Loans for Businesses Affected by Coronavirus

The SBA is making loans to small business owners whose businesses are being decimated by the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The loan is for up to $2 million per entity per disaster at a maximum interest rate of 3.75%. The loans are only for keeping small businesses afloat and cannot be used for any other purpose, such as refinancing an existing SBA loan. The SBA is working to make repayment terms as easy as possible.

Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan assistance.

Access the SBA’s disaster loan program application: www.sba.gov/disaster Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications to mail in forms at: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Call the SBA’s Customer Service Center

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.