SBA Working With FEMA On Storm Recovery

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to non-farm businesses of all sizes, private nonprofits,

homeowners and renters in the Texas counties of Anderson, Angelina, Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Bee, Bell, Bexar,

Blanco, Bosque, Bowie, Brazoria, Brazos, Brooks, Brown, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Cherokee, Collin,

Colorado, Comal, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, DeWitt, Duval, Eastland, Ector, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Fort Bend,

Freestone, Galveston, Gillespie, Goliad, Gonzales, Grayson, Gregg, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Hays, Henderson,

Hidalgo, Hill, Hood, Houston, Howard, Hunt, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Johnson, Jones, Karnes, Kaufman, Kendall,

Kleberg, Lavaca, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Llano, Lubbock, Madison, Matagorda, Maverick, McLennan, Medina, Milam, Montague,

Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Palo Pinto, Panola, Parker, Polk, Robertson, Rockwall, Rusk, Sabine,

San Jacinto, San Patricio, Scurry, Shelby, Smith, Stephens, Tarrant, Taylor, Tom Green, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Val Verde,

Van Zandt, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Webb, Wharton, Wichita, Willacy, Williamson, Wilson, Wise andWood who suffered losses

caused by the severe winter storms that occurred February 11 through February 21, 2021. Types of loans available are:

Individuals and Families:

Homeowners: up to $200,000 to repair or replace real estate damage and up to $40,000 to replace personal property.

Renters: up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.

Businesses:

Property Damage: up to $2,000,000 to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other assets that were

damaged or destroyed (available to businesses of any size and private, non-profit organizations).

Economic Injury: only for small businesses and most private non-profit organizations suffering adverse financial impacts of the

disaster (with or without property loss), up to $2,000,000 for working capital to help pay obligations until normal

operations resume.

For additional assistance, SBA has established a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center that is open Mondays – Fridays,

8 am to 8 pm EST. You can contact an SBA customer service representative via email at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or by

phone at 800-659-2955. SBA will answer specific questions about how a disaster loan may help each survivor recover from the disaster

damage and will provide one-on-one assistance in completing applications for these loans. You can apply online at

https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.

DISASTER ASSISTANCE

An applicant may use one of the below methods to deliver documents to SBA. Please include your full name and

application number on all correspondence submitted to SBA.

ONLINE

• Sending documents online is the best way to transmit your information to SBA. The website where

you can attach documents and apply online is https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.

EMAIL

• Email your completed document(s) as attachments to disasterloans@sba.gov.

Any information sent to SBA via email is sent via an unsecured link. Email attachments cannot be larger

than 5 MB due to size limitations.

FAX

• Fax your documents to 202-481-1505.

MAIL

• Mail your completed documents to:

U.S. Small Business Administration

Processing & Disbursement Center

Attn. ELA Mail Department

PO Box 156119

Fort Worth, TX 76155

You can contact an SBA representative at 800-659-2955.