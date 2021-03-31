SBDC Offers Training On Startup Funding Options

How to fund a startup with retirement or other options is the focus of a virtual training session held at 10:30 a.m., April 14. Sponsored by the Paris Small Business Development Center, the webinar will feature guest speaker Tisha Dodge, Dodge Legal Group, SPC.

Attendees will learn of different means to fund a startup business, including retirement funds or leverage other non-retirement-based options, without waiting to acquire investors to begin.

Those who sign up early may submit their greatest current business challenge so that it may be addressed as part of the webinar.

Register via Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3u4XpaA.

Dodge believes an entrepreneur can make a profit and serve a greater good. Her law firm, Dodge Legal Group, SPC, provides legal services to social enterprises, start-ups, established businesses, and non-profits. Her practice areas include: business formations, contract law, employment law, intellectual property, and Internet law.

Paris SBDC is a partnership program with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the State of Texas, and Paris Junior College. Advising services are offered by the Paris SBDC without regard to race, color, age, national origin, religion, sex, or disability. Special provisions will be made for limited English-speaking individuals and those with disabilities. For questions, please contact the Paris SBDC at 903-782-0224.