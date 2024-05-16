Scam Alert

Bowie County deputies are receiving reports from people who were scammed over the phone by someone using a phone number that had been spoofed from the sheriff’s office. During the call, the scammer claims to be a Deputy and demands payments for outstanding fines or for missing jury duty. The scam then requires the victim to purchase Bitcoin, prepaid gift cards, or similar electronic payment forms. Once these types of purchases are made, the SCAMMER then asks for the card numbers to verify payment. Once the card information or electronic confirmation numbers are provided to the SCAMMER, there is no way for investigators to identify the suspect.