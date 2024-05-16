ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Mark Patrick Header 2020
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad

Scam Alert

Bowie County deputies are receiving reports from people who were scammed over the phone by someone using  a phone number that had been spoofed from the sheriff’s office. During the call, the scammer claims to be a Deputy and demands payments for outstanding fines or for missing jury duty. The scam then requires the victim to purchase Bitcoin, prepaid gift cards, or similar electronic payment forms. Once these types of purchases are made, the SCAMMER then asks for the card numbers to verify payment. Once the card information or electronic confirmation numbers are provided to the SCAMMER, there is no way for investigators to identify the suspect.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved