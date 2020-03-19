" /> Scammers Everywhere – Here’s A Great Resource To Check Things – EastTexasRadio.com
Scammers Everywhere – Here’s A Great Resource To Check Things

1 hour ago

Amid coronavirus concerns, it’s important to be wary of scammers trying to make their next buck off your money and your health. They’re trying to sell you “miracle remedies” like face masks, teas, essential oils and colloidal silver, to fight off the coronavirus or get you to donate to fake charitable causes. The Better Business Bureau is constantly updating information for the public.

Find them on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dallasbbb

BBB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DallasBBB/

BBB on the web: https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-north-central-texas

