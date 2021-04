Scam artists have been taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to try to steal people’s un-employment benefits. The Texas Workforce Commission says they saw just 1100 fraud attempts in 2019, but the number surged as more people applied for un-employment in 2020. He says most of those involve criminals stealing someone’s identity, and then trying to claim that person’s benefits. The TWC is urging people to protect their identities on-line.