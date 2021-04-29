" /> Scams Targeting Elderly In Sulphur Springs – EastTexasRadio.com
Scams Targeting Elderly In Sulphur Springs

2 hours ago

 

 

Sulphur Springs police have been taking multiple calls in reference to scams. Scammers are currently targeting the elderly with threats of arrest or promises of new vehicles or other items.  They’re requesting the victims to ship money or preloaded debit cards. If you have family members that would potentially fall victim to these scams, make sure you take the proper precautions to make sure this doesn’t happen to them. Special Crimes Unit Officers were able to recover $26,400 for victims, out of $65,400 total involved.

https://www.facebook.com/Sulphur-Springs-Police-Department-1504947689762348

