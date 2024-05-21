Scholarships from Miller Time and Roan Oak Masonic Lodge Awarded

Miller Time, a nonprofit organization established in memory of Justin Miller, a beloved North Lamar alumni and minor league baseball player, has awarded $2000 scholarships to two outstanding seniors, Blake Hildreth and Rylee Mahon. The scholarships aim to support these students in their pursuit of higher education beyond high school. Both recipients were selected based on essays they submitted, which highlighted the profound impact of organized sports on their lives. Miller Time, dedicated to assisting the youth in Lamar County, hosts an annual golf tournament to raise funds for such initiatives. The organization’s board members include Christie Miller-Ford, Brittany Miller, Hunter Berry, and Clifton Mitchell.

Roan Oak #860 Masonic Lodge Awards $1000 Scholarships to Seniors Hailey O’Neal and Carson Holzworth.