School Bus Rolls

The DPS says a Bullard ISD school bus was traveling westbound on FM-344, turning south onto SH-155. The pickup driver was traveling northbound on SH-155 and struck the turning bus on its left driver’s side, causing it to roll onto its right side. There were two students on the bus as well as a bus monitor, and the bus driver. They transported the bus driver to UT-Health East Texas–Tyler in stable condition, and the parents took their children to Christus Trinity Mother Francis–Tyler. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to UT-Health East Texas–Tyler.