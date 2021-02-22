" /> School Closings – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header

School Closings

9 hours ago

Weather and Closing Update

Monday 4:30 am

CLOSINGS

 

Monday 22

CLOSED

Chapel Hill MP ISD – Closed

Daingerfield ISD – Closed

Harts Bluff ISD – Staff No Students

North Hopkins ISD – Water Issues

Sulphur Bluff ISD – Water Issues

OPEN

G – Mt Pleasant vs. Red Oak at Greenville 6:00 pm

G – Mt Vernon vs. Gladewater at Mt Pleasant 6:30 pm

B – Mt Pleasant vs. Lufkin at Hallsville 6:00 pm

 

Tuesday 23

CLOSED

Chapel Hill MP ISD – Closed

Daingerfield ISD – Closed

OPEN

G – Mt Vernon vs. Gladewater at Mt Pleasant 6:30 pm

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     