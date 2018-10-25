Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
School Fun at the Hugo Pumpkin Festival

27 mins ago

 

Leading the barrel train ride at the Hugo Pumpkin Festival are Evie Walker and Krista Miles from Cheryl Vanderburg’s first grade class at Higgins Elementary. In back are A.J. Church and Drew Trenchard.

Pumpkins, elephants, hay mountains and more

Higgins Elementary students in Cheryl Vanderburg and Jenny Davis’s first grade classes recently spent the day at the fourth annual Hugo Pumpkin Festival.  The festival opened October 4 and is running through the 28th.  Attractions enjoyed by the students include a pumpkin patch, educational hay ride with the Asian Elephants, mystery maze, pumpkin bounce house, hay mountain, super slide, and barrel train ride.  A portion of all entry proceeds will be donated to continue the quality care of the elephants residing at the Endangered Ark Foundation.

Jenny Davis’s first grade class at Higgins Elementary climbs on the Hay Mountain at the Hugo Pumpkin Festival.

