School Fun at the Hugo Pumpkin Festival

Pumpkins, elephants, hay mountains and more

Higgins Elementary students in Cheryl Vanderburg and Jenny Davis’s first grade classes recently spent the day at the fourth annual Hugo Pumpkin Festival. The festival opened October 4 and is running through the 28th. Attractions enjoyed by the students include a pumpkin patch, educational hay ride with the Asian Elephants, mystery maze, pumpkin bounce house, hay mountain, super slide, and barrel train ride. A portion of all entry proceeds will be donated to continue the quality care of the elephants residing at the Endangered Ark Foundation.