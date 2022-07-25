School Marshal Progam Under Scrutiny

A school marshal program has been available in Texas for eight years to train school staff to carry weapons, but only a few dozen school districts are taking advantage of it. That’s because many felt it wasn’t necessary and cost too much. But Dr. Alex DelCarmen, a criminologist and professor at Tarleton State University, said someone doesn’t have to have a military or law enforcement background to stop an active shooter if they have the proper training. Del Carmen says one problem that needs addressing with schools is the infrastructure itself.