School record 58 Lions Earn D2ADA Academic Achievement Award

A total of 58 student-athletes representing Texas A&M University-Commerce have been awarded the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association’s Academic Achievement Award for their efforts in the 2018-19 academic year.

A&M-Commerce’s 58 honorees are the most for the Lions since the award was created in 2008, beating the previous school record of 52 set in 2017-18. Lion scholar-athletes have increased their record total in each of the last four academic years and have the most honorees of any school in the Lone Star Conference for 2018-19.

“Our record year of competitive success in 2018-19 is surpassed only by these phenomenal achievements in the classroom,” A&M-Commerce Director of Athletics Tim McMurray said. “It starts with the Best in Class efforts of our student-athletes, the passion and commitment to student preparedness of our Thrower Center leadership team, our coaching staffs, and our wonderful academic campus partners – including Provost John Humphreys, each of our academic deans, and the faculty who instruct our students. This is truly an institutional recognition that caps last year’s comprehensive success perfectly.”

In total, there were 11,660 student-athletes from 185 institutions being recognized for the 2018-19 Academic Achievement Awards. This set the record for the most participation from institutions and the largest number of student-athletes being nominated.

“I am very excited to see the highest number of student-athletes get recognized for their academic achievements this past year,” said D2ADA President Chris Ratcliff, director of athletics at Rogers State University. ” The number of institutions recognizing their student-athletes’ academic achievements continues to rise. As a board, this is perhaps one of our biggest initiatives. We see the value of acknowledging academic achievements. This a way for our member institutions, through D2 ADA, to recognize our student-athletes.”

In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director of the Division II institution must be a current dues-paying member of the D2 ADA.

Also, the student-athlete must:

* have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale

* have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work

* have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year

Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes who earned the award are:

Brandon Bascue

Football

So.

Lauren Bentley

Women’s Golf

So.

Kara Blasingame

Soccer

So.

Garrett Blubaugh

Football

Sr.

Lexi Bubenchik

Women’s Golf

So.

Srdan Budimir

Men’s Basketball

Sr.

Avery Carey

Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country

So.

Ivy Carey

Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country

So.

Shelley Chapron

Volleyball

Jr.

Chelsea Cheek

Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field

Jr.

Jazsmin Coronado

Soccer

Jr.

Jessika Coronado

Soccer

Jr.

Riley Davidson

Volleyball

So.

Princess Davis

Women’s Basketball

Sr.

Katie Dean

Softball

Sr.

Caitlin Duty

Soccer

Sr.

Paige-Lee Garris

Women’s Golf

So.

Nicole Gonelli

Volleyball

So.

Blake Hartford

Men’s Golf

Jr.

Kinsie Hebler

Softball

Jr.

Sophie-Charlott Hempel

Women’s Golf

So.

Dylan Henderson

Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field

So.

Sarah Hogan

Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field

Sr.

Alexus Jones

Women’s Basketball

Jr.

Jazmynn Kennebeck

Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country

So.

Kayla Kilcrease

Softball

Sr.

Michelle Kotlik

Soccer

Jr.

Ruth Leach

Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country

So.

Lauren Leslie

Women’s Golf

Sr.

Preston Lienemann

Volleyball

Sr.

Talia Lujua

Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field

Sr.

Carolina Machado

Volleyball

Sr.

Kristov Martinez Garcia

Football

Sr.

Sergio Mena Marcuello

Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country

Sr.

Dallas Millin

Men’s Golf

So.

Trevor Montgomery

Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country

Sr.

Ta’Lyn Moody

Softball

Jr.

Bina Njikam

Volleyball

Sr.

Ciera Nunez

Softball

Sr.

Emily Otto

Softball

So.

Michael Peschka

Football

Sr.

Nicholas Petitti

Football

So.

Mason Ray

Football

So.

Ty Reed

Football

So.

Rylie Robertson

Soccer

So.

Steven Sanchez III

Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field

So.

Julia Seigerroth

Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field

Jr.

Alex Shillow

Football

Jr.

Brianna Sims

Softball

Sr.

Chealsea Slider

Softball

Jr.

Brandi Stalder

Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country

Jr.

Allie Thompson

Softball

So.

Jaryn Wacker

Volleyball

Sr.

Jaslyn Wacker

Volleyball

Sr.

Maggie Waites

Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field

Sr.

Cora Welch

Soccer

So.

Shelby White

Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country

So.

