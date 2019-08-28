School record 58 Lions Earn D2ADA Academic Achievement Award

A total of 58 student-athletes representing Texas A&M University-Commerce have been awarded the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association’s Academic Achievement Award for their efforts in the 2018-19 academic year.
A&M-Commerce’s 58 honorees are the most for the Lions since the award was created in 2008, beating the previous school record of 52 set in 2017-18. Lion scholar-athletes have increased their record total in each of the last four academic years and have the most honorees of any school in the Lone Star Conference for 2018-19.
“Our record year of competitive success in 2018-19 is surpassed only by these phenomenal achievements in the classroom,” A&M-Commerce Director of Athletics Tim McMurray said. “It starts with the Best in Class efforts of our student-athletes, the passion and commitment to student preparedness of our Thrower Center leadership team, our coaching staffs, and our wonderful academic campus partners – including Provost John Humphreys, each of our academic deans, and the faculty who instruct our students. This is truly an institutional recognition that caps last year’s comprehensive success perfectly.”
In total, there were 11,660 student-athletes from 185 institutions being recognized for the 2018-19 Academic Achievement Awards. This set the record for the most participation from institutions and the largest number of student-athletes being nominated.
“I am very excited to see the highest number of student-athletes get recognized for their academic achievements this past year,” said D2ADA President Chris Ratcliff, director of athletics at Rogers State University. ” The number of institutions recognizing their student-athletes’ academic achievements continues to rise. As a board, this is perhaps one of our biggest initiatives. We see the value of acknowledging academic achievements. This a way for our member institutions, through D2 ADA, to recognize our student-athletes.”
In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director of the Division II institution must be a current dues-paying member of the D2 ADA.
Also, the student-athlete must:
* have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale
* have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work
* have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year
Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes who earned the award are:
Brandon Bascue
Football
So.
Lauren Bentley
Women’s Golf
So.
Kara Blasingame
Soccer
So.
Garrett Blubaugh
Football
Sr.
Lexi Bubenchik
Women’s Golf
So.
Srdan Budimir
Men’s Basketball
Sr.
Avery Carey
Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country
So.
Ivy Carey
Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country
So.
Shelley Chapron
Volleyball
Jr.
Chelsea Cheek
Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field
Jr.
Jazsmin Coronado
Soccer
Jr.
Jessika Coronado
Soccer
Jr.
Riley Davidson
Volleyball
So.
Princess Davis
Women’s Basketball
Sr.
Katie Dean
Softball
Sr.
Caitlin Duty
Soccer
Sr.
Paige-Lee Garris
Women’s Golf
So.
Nicole Gonelli
Volleyball
So.
Blake Hartford
Men’s Golf
Jr.
Kinsie Hebler
Softball
Jr.
Sophie-Charlott Hempel
Women’s Golf
So.
Dylan Henderson
Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field
So.
Sarah Hogan
Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field
Sr.
Alexus Jones
Women’s Basketball
Jr.
Jazmynn Kennebeck
Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country
So.
Kayla Kilcrease
Softball
Sr.
Michelle Kotlik
Soccer
Jr.
Ruth Leach
Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country
So.
Lauren Leslie
Women’s Golf
Sr.
Preston Lienemann
Volleyball
Sr.
Talia Lujua
Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field
Sr.
Carolina Machado
Volleyball
Sr.
Kristov Martinez Garcia
Football
Sr.
Sergio Mena Marcuello
Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country
Sr.
Dallas Millin
Men’s Golf
So.
Trevor Montgomery
Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country
Sr.
Ta’Lyn Moody
Softball
Jr.
Bina Njikam
Volleyball
Sr.
Ciera Nunez
Softball
Sr.
Emily Otto
Softball
So.
Michael Peschka
Football
Sr.
Nicholas Petitti
Football
So.
Mason Ray
Football
So.
Ty Reed
Football
So.
Rylie Robertson
Soccer
So.
Steven Sanchez III
Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field
So.
Julia Seigerroth
Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field
Jr.
Alex Shillow
Football
Jr.
Brianna Sims
Softball
Sr.
Chealsea Slider
Softball
Jr.
Brandi Stalder
Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country
Jr.
Allie Thompson
Softball
So.
Jaryn Wacker
Volleyball
Sr.
Jaslyn Wacker
Volleyball
Sr.
Maggie Waites
Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field
Sr.
Cora Welch
Soccer
So.
Shelby White
Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field/Cross Country
So.
–30 –
Lion Athletics Mission: Committed to a “Best in Class” experience for all