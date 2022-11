Prosper police say four pre-school children were exposed to THC on Halloween. An employee at the school was arrested. Officers were called to the Primrose School of Prosper after four students from the same classroom suddenly became ill and were taken to the hospital. Three were discharged and one remains in stable condition. Anisah Burks, a staff member at the school was arrested for felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and four counts of Injury to a Child.