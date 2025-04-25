School Voucher Bill Headed To Abbott’s Desk For Signature

After a years-long fight, the billion-dollar school choice voucher bill is finally headed to Governor Abbott’s desk to be signed into law. The law will give parents just over $10-thousand dollars in an education savings account to send their child to a private school. Senate democrats argued the money needed go to the state’s underfunded public school system. They added the money would just be a coupon for families of students already in private schools.
