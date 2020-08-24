Schools Reporting COVID-19 Is Growing

Campbell ISD Superintendent Dr. Denise Morgan informed parents, students, and staff about a COVID-19 case detected on the high school campus last Thursday (Aug 20). Also reporting COVID-19 cases Monday in Winnsboro, and Sulphur Bluff ISDs. Commerce high school is closed this week for COVID-19, the rest of their district is open.

Como-Pickton reported that they were notified of a COVID 19 case Sunday night. Cumby reported another case of COVID 19 on August 20. A previous case was reported August 11.