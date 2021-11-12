Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
cypress basin hospice
Mid America Pet Food Header
RPM Staffing Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Schools Worry About One’s and Zero’s

Two dozen Texas school districts, many in North Texas, have been hacked in a wave that experts say will only get worse. First, ransomware hackers take down a school district’s electronic systems: phones, Wi-Fi, computers, fax machines, and electronic badges for doors. Then, when they lock a school out of its computer systems for weeks, they can’t pay ISD employees. Hackers have hit more than two dozen Texas districts since 2019. The North Texas districts include Fort Worth, Athens, Lancaster, and Allen.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     