Schools Worry About One’s and Zero’s

Two dozen Texas school districts, many in North Texas, have been hacked in a wave that experts say will only get worse. First, ransomware hackers take down a school district’s electronic systems: phones, Wi-Fi, computers, fax machines, and electronic badges for doors. Then, when they lock a school out of its computer systems for weeks, they can’t pay ISD employees. Hackers have hit more than two dozen Texas districts since 2019. The North Texas districts include Fort Worth, Athens, Lancaster, and Allen.