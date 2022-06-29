Young Title Company Header
SCOTUS Justice Wants To Look At Gay Marriage

Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wants to take the abortion ruling a step further, and take a closer look at gay marriage. That has some same-sex couples worried about their legal rights, and attorneys say they need to act. Paul Castillo with Lambda Legal in Texas says the legal work goes double for same sex couples with kids. Last week’s ruling on abortion rested on the view that the constitution only protects rights that have “deep roots” when it was ratified. Gay marriage was not legal until 2015.

