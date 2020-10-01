" /> SCU Officers Arrest Four In Separate Actions – EastTexasRadio.com
Access Financial Group
North Texas Paving Group Header
Morrell banner
Dane McLamore Header
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020

SCU Officers Arrest Four In Separate Actions

5 hours ago

 

Sewell
Hargett

SCU officers were investigating suspected drug trafficking and developed probable cause to stop a vehicle in Sulphur Springs that was believed to be involved.  Twenty-seven-year-old Justin Scott Sewell of Como and 29 –year-old Keyra Leanne Hargett of Sulphur Springs reportedly admitted to possessing methamphetamine. Both were charged with Possession of more but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Duckworth
Boughton

SCU officers went to a residence to search for a woman wanted on  3 Hopkins County warrants for violating the probation she was on for drugs and burglary. The woman’s boyfriend told officers she was not at home, but she was found hiding in a closet. Lauren Leigh-Ann Duckworth was charged on the warrants and Jonathan Glenn Boughton was charged with Hindering Apprehension of a Felon.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     