SCU Officers Arrest Four In Separate Actions

SCU officers were investigating suspected drug trafficking and developed probable cause to stop a vehicle in Sulphur Springs that was believed to be involved. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin Scott Sewell of Como and 29 –year-old Keyra Leanne Hargett of Sulphur Springs reportedly admitted to possessing methamphetamine. Both were charged with Possession of more but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance.

SCU officers went to a residence to search for a woman wanted on 3 Hopkins County warrants for violating the probation she was on for drugs and burglary. The woman’s boyfriend told officers she was not at home, but she was found hiding in a closet. Lauren Leigh-Ann Duckworth was charged on the warrants and Jonathan Glenn Boughton was charged with Hindering Apprehension of a Felon.