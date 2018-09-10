Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Car-Mart Sep 2018
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

SDBA Paris Powerboat Grand Prix Finals This Weekend

34 mins ago

 

The Southern Drag Boat Association Paris Powerboat Grand Prix Finals will be held this Friday and Saturday at Lake Crook. These races are family-oriented, with crafts ranging from larger boats with fighter pilot-like capsules to smaller personal crafts.  Spectators should bring lawn chairs and blankets, along with hats and sunblock. Concessions are available as well as children’s activities. VIP tickets are available at the Chamber office – $125 per person with breakfast and lunch included. Calls the Chamber of Commerce for more information.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     