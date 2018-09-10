SDBA Paris Powerboat Grand Prix Finals This Weekend

The Southern Drag Boat Association Paris Powerboat Grand Prix Finals will be held this Friday and Saturday at Lake Crook. These races are family-oriented, with crafts ranging from larger boats with fighter pilot-like capsules to smaller personal crafts. Spectators should bring lawn chairs and blankets, along with hats and sunblock. Concessions are available as well as children’s activities. VIP tickets are available at the Chamber office – $125 per person with breakfast and lunch included. Calls the Chamber of Commerce for more information.