Search Continues For Escaped Fannin County Inmates

Ramon Perez
Raymond Ross

The search continues for a pair of inmates who escaped the Fannin County Jail on Saturday. Witnesses saw Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez running into a wooded area near the Fannin County Jail in Bonham. Both were wearing prison-issue grey sweats at the time. Officials do not think that they are armed.

