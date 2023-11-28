Search Continues For Escaped Fannin County Inmates

The search continues for a pair of inmates who escaped the Fannin County Jail on Saturday. Witnesses saw Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez running into a wooded area near the Fannin County Jail in Bonham. Both were wearing prison-issue grey sweats at the time. Officials do not think that they are armed.
