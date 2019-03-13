Search for Man Who Has Written $85k in Hot Checks in NE Texas

A hot check thief hits Mount Pleasant and other cities hard in East Texas according to the Mt Pleasant Texas Police Department’s Facebook page. You are asked if you have received a check from John Granger.

The article states, “The check shown is written on a closed account. The color of the check shown is not the original color when the check was written. Business owners should look at the account numbers and name on the check.” Reportedly, the suspect wrote checks buying vehicles, jewelry, and other items. Mt Pleasant was hit for over $85,000. Marshall, Omaha, Pittsburg, Texarkana, and Gilmer were also hit with more hot checks expected to be reported. He is exceptionally deceptive and could be driving a new truck purchased in another community with a hot check. If you received a hot check from John Granger in Mt Pleasant, please contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4004.