Search Officially Ends For Girl Missing Since Christmas Eve Crash in Sherman

The search has been suspended for an 8 year-old girl swept away after she was washed away after Christmas Eve accident in Sherman. Texas Equu-Search said Monday that it was not successful in finding eight-year-old Clara Robinson. Local dive partners will independently carry on the search in their own time and manner.

TExAs EquuSearch Update on Search Efforts for Clara Robinson: A Community United in Hope and Resolve

Sherman, Texas – From the very beginning, the search for Clara Robinson has stood as a testament to the power of unity, compassion, and unwavering resolve. This mission has unfolded across complex and unpredictable terrain, and through every challenge, no stone has been left unturned.

Ground search operations conducted by Texas EquuSearch officially concluded on February 17, 2025. Following that, a focused underwater search phase continued, led by highly skilled Texas EquuSearch Dive and Water Recovery Team volunteers, alongside equally skilled and dedicated local dive volunteers who committed themselves from the earliest days of the search.

Despite every effort, Clara has not yet been found. After conducting one final water search this past weekend, Texas EquuSearch has made the difficult and gut-wrenching decision to formally conclude its search operations as of Sunday, April 27, 2025.

From this point forward, our local dive partners will independently carry on the search in their own time and manner. Additionally, Texas EquuSearch remains open to revisiting efforts should a new and viable plan or expert-supported strategy arise.

We extend our deepest gratitude to every searcher, responder, and supporter who has contributed time, heart, and strength to this mission.

To all who have stood with us, searched alongside us, and lifted us in prayer—thank you.