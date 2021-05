Area law enforcement is continuing to search for a man and woman from Hugo, who have been missing since last Wednesday. Thirty-four-year-old Jared Lashan Lennox and 31-year-old Krystal Jean Marie Terrell were last seen in Grant, Oklahoma. Hugo police say the couple’s disappearance is “suspicious” and have asked for assistance from the OSBI.

https://kfor.com/news/local/osbi-investigating-disappearance-of-two-oklahoma-residents/