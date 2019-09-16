Search Underway For NE Texas Shooting Suspect

Texarkana, TX PD

A search is underway throughout the area for a Northeast Texas man who shot two people early Saturday morning after a fight in the parking lot of the Waffle House in Texarkana. One victim is in critical, and the other in stable condition. A warrant has been issued on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for 30-year-old Calvin Gardner. He’s believed to be driving a white Lincoln Navigator.

Facebook Statement By Texarkana, TX Police Department

We are looking for 30-year-old Calvin Gardner after he shot two men in the parking lot of Waffle House in the 5300-block of North Stateline earlier this morning.

We were dispatched to the report of a shooting at the restaurant at 3:12 this morning. When the officers got there, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One had been shot in the chest and the other in the back and arm. The officers immediately began providing emergency aid before the ambulance got there. Both men were transported to area hospitals, where one is listed in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.